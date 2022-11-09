Chicago police issue alert after Humboldt Park armed robberies, carjacking

A new alert from Chicago police after several armed robberies in the same police district.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after a series of armed robberies and a carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in recent weeks.

Police said the suspects approached on foot or pulled up in a vehicle while displaying handguns and then demanded property from the victims, including a vehicle in once incident.

The suspects pistol-whipped one victim and fired a shot in the direction of another, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

The crimes occurred in the:

-3400-block of West Huron Street on October 21 at 2:23 a.m.

-1000-block of North Trumbull Avenue on October 21 at 6:50 a.m.

-1100-block of North Monticello Avenue on October 21 at 6:55 a.m.

-1100-block of North Monticello Avenue on October 21 at 7 a.m.

-1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue on October 26 between 5:30- 6 a.m.

-3500-block of West Thomas Street on October 26 at 6:30 a.m.

-1000-block of North Central Park Avenue on October 29 at 5:43 a.m.

-500-block of North Springfield Avenue on October 29 at 6 a.m.

-3300-block of West Huron Street on October 29 at 8 a.m.

-3700-block of West Huron Street on October 29 at 8:52 a.m.

-1000-block of North Pulaski Road on November 4 at 1:12 a.m.

-700-block of South Cicero Avenue on November 4 at 1:39 a.m.

-1000-block of North Lawndale Avenue on November 4 at 9:10 p.m.

-600-block of North St. Louis Avenue on November 6 at 1:30 p.m.

-600-block of North St. Louis Avenue on November 6 at 1:50 p.m.

Anyone with information I asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.