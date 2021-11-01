Chicago carjacking in Bucktown involving child caught on camera, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man in Bucktown was carjacked at gunpoint while he was putting a child into a car seat Sunday.Chicago police said that around 8:45 a.m., a 38-year-old man was putting the child into the seat in the 1900-block of North Honore Street when a man with a gun approached.The man told him to take the child out of the car seat and give him "everything he had," police said. The victim complied, and the carjacker fled in his 2017 BMW.The entire incident was caught on video from a nearby home. The carjacker can be seen holding the gun on the pair as he gets into the car and drives off.The video was captured by cameras installed on the building's garage entrance less than three weeks ago, and residents never thought they'd be put to use so quickly."Because it was the second time this happened. The first time, they just moved in, these neighbors are new. One of their first experiences are having an attempted carjacking," said Mike Elliott, resident. "They're more in shock with some relief. A lot of relief that nothing happened to their son."No one was injured, police said. No one is currently in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.Police believe this carjacking was one of three either committed or attempted by the same man, who police said may be aided by an accomplice. The other two took place Wednesday morning, one in the 1900-block of West Wabansia and then another 18 minutes later in the 2900-block of West Wabansia.So far this year, there have been 1,692 carjackings citywide, up 34.3% from the same period last year. But in the 14th police district, which covers Bucktown and Wicker Park, that percentage is much higher: up 68% compared to 2020.Police have released only very generic descriptions of the two people suspected in these carjackings. Anyone with information related to these crimes should call Area Five police.