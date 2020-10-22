Off-duty Chicago police officer carjacked at gunpoint in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday in Calumet Heights on the South Side, according to police sources.

About 8 p.m., someone approached the officer with a gun in the 1600 block of East 95th Street and demanded her Kia, Chicago police said.

The officer handed her things over, and the carjacker got into her Kia and drove away, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
