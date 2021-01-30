1 arrested after attempted Dan Ryan carjacking at 75th Street, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody Friday after an attempted carjacking on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The attempted carjacking happened about 5:45 p.m. on southbound I-94 near 75th Street, Illinois State Police said.
No injuries were reported, and a suspect was taken into custody, state police said.
Southbound traffic was shut down for about 45 minutes as state police investigated, but all lanes have since been reopened, state police said.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
A Chicago police spokesperson told ABC7 Friday morning that as of 8 a.m., there had been 204 carjackings this month.
According to CPD data, 2021 has seen a roughly 400% increase in the number of vehicular hijackings compared to 2020.
