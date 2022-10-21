Caught on camera: Carjacker flips SUV while trying to flee scene in Humboldt Park

A Chicago carjacking suspect was caught on camera flipping an SUV while trying to flee the scene in Humboldt Park near North and Central Park avenues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacker flipped an SUV while trying to flee on the city's Northwest Side.

A nearby resident shared home surveillance camera footage from the area of North and Central Park avenues in Humboldt Park on Wednesday.

It shows a car pulling up to a parked SUV. A driver had just gotten out.

WATCH | Carjacker flips SUV while trying to flee scene

Two people get out of the car, and one appears to point a weapon at the driver, taking the key.

One of the carjackers gets into the SUV and tries to take off, crashing into the car in front of it, and the van behind it.

As the carjacker pulls out of the spot, he crashes again and flips the vehicle.

The thief then climbs out and runs away.

"With everything happening, it's very frustrating and scary," said Humboldt Park resident Reyna Arroyo.

Arroyo's boyfriend's work truck was struck and is now inoperable.

The couple said they are facing repair bills of up to $3,000 and will have to likely pay out-of-pocket.

"That's what we use to work. He works in construction and now we cannot go to work and we have to pay bills and everything else," Arroyo said. "We are low income families here and we do not have the commodity to work and have something fixed on our end."

Police said no one is in custody.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart worked to create legislation requiring auto manufacturers provide officers with details about any tracking capabilities if a car is stolen, with the car owner's permission. Once you give your permission, you'll get sheriff's office stickers in the mail to place on your vehicle, as well.