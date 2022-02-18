carjacking

Teen charged in armed carjacking with 11-year-old boy police consider 'prolific carjacker'

CHICAGO -- A teenager now faces charges with an 11-year-old boy in the armed carjacking of two women last year in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

The boy, 17, was identified as the second person who carjacked the women on Nov. 19 in the 11000 block of South Harding Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm.

SEE ALSO | Police arrest 11-year-old boy in Chicago carjacking, investigate his role in several others

The 11-year-old was arrested after police found him riding in a car that was reported stolen Nov. 13 in the 7300 block of South Francisco Street in Marquette Park, police said.

