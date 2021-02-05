Chicago carjacking: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Ukrainian Village

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was in her parked 2018 Toyota Rav4 in the 2000-block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone got out of a 2016 dark-colored Toyota Camry, police said.

The male suspect displayed a handgun and tapped on the window and demanded the woman get out of the car, which she did, police said.

The suspect then fled in the Rav4 and police said the Camry followed behind.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The incident comes amid a surge of carjackings in Chicago, including one Tuesday night in Noble Square where a man was carjacked while shoveling out snow for a parking spot.

The video in this story is from a previous report
