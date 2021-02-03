Chicago snow foils suspect trying to steal car on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted car thief trying to take a car on the South Side was foiled by the snow Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 5:44 a.m. in the 6700-block of South Oakley Avenue.

RELATED: Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago, police data shows

Police said the suspect tried taking a car, but was not able to drive off because it was snowed in.

The suspect ran off and no one is in custody, police said.

RELATED: Carjacking safety tips: What to do if you're approached by a carjacker

The incident comes amid a surge of carjackings in Chicago, including one Tuesday night in Noble Square where a man was carjacked while shoveling out snow for a parking spot.

