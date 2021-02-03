carjacking

Man shoveling snow has car stolen in Noble Square carjacking; 4 teens arrested, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man had his car stolen Tuesday night while he was digging out a parking spot in Noble Square, Chicago police said.

The man was shoveling snow about 11:40 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Clever Street when two male suspects approached him after exiting a tan Ford Fusion, police said. One of them had a gun and pointed it at the man, while a second took money and car keys out of the man's pockets.

One of the suspects jumped into the man's blue Lexus ES300 and drove away, while the second suspect followed in the original vehicle in which they had arrived.

They were last seen traveling south on Clever. Then, a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car was spotted about 10 miles away in the 5100-block of West Madison Street just after 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

After the car was pulled over, it was confirmed as stolen. Four people were inside, and a 19-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

RELATED: Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago, police data shows

No information on charges had been released Wednesday morning.

Also on Tuesday night, Alderman Michele Smith held a virtual forum on the surge in carjackings, including ways to try and keep suspects behind bars.

"We are also looking at other ways to look into how we are doing at bond court," one speaker said. "What information can we gather with the help of our law enforcement partners and our federal partners to present at bond court, in the hopes that a judge, when they hear this information, will look to enhance the bail amount?"

Chicago police data show carjackings increased by more than 280% last month, compared to January 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonoble squareauto theftchicago crimechicago violencecar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Chicago police data show over 50 homicides in Jan.
Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
High-speed chase involving multiple stolen vehicles ends with 3 arrested in NW IN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th victim dies from Chicago-Evanston shooting spree; 911 calls released
Triton College COVID Vaccine site opens Wednesday
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park: CPD
Chicago launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website
Suburban Cook Co. returns to Phase 4 reopening
Chicago publicist, trailblazer Dori Wilson dead at 77
PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Show More
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Illinois lawmakers introduce unemployment tax relief bill
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Wednesday
Woman poured boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts it to Snapchat: prosecutors
West suburban school districts return to in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News