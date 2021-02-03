Man shoveling snow has car stolen in Noble Square carjacking; 4 teens arrested, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old man had his car stolen Tuesday night while he was digging out a parking spot in Noble Square, Chicago police said.The man was shoveling snow about 11:40 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Clever Street when two male suspects approached him after exiting a tan Ford Fusion, police said. One of them had a gun and pointed it at the man, while a second took money and car keys out of the man's pockets.One of the suspects jumped into the man's blue Lexus ES300 and drove away, while the second suspect followed in the original vehicle in which they had arrived.They were last seen traveling south on Clever. Then, a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car was spotted about 10 miles away in the 5100-block of West Madison Street just after 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.After the car was pulled over, it was confirmed as stolen. Four people were inside, and a 19-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody.There were no injuries reported, police said.No information on charges had been released Wednesday morning.Also on Tuesday night, Alderman Michele Smith held a virtual forum on the surge in carjackings, including ways to try and keep suspects behind bars."We are also looking at other ways to look into how we are doing at bond court," one speaker said. "What information can we gather with the help of our law enforcement partners and our federal partners to present at bond court, in the hopes that a judge, when they hear this information, will look to enhance the bail amount?"Chicago police data show carjackings increased by more than 280% last month, compared to January 2020.