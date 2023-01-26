Chicago police: Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Thursday morning in Lakeview, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1600-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when police said two male suspects got out of a black sedan and demanded his property at gunpoint.

The suspects took money from the victim as well as his 2019 Chevy Equinox, police said.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

