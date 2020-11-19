South Loop carjacking: Armed group surround's man's vehicle, steals it, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was carjacked by a group of armed people Wednesday night in South Loop.About 10:35 p.m., he was sitting in his parked 2019 white Audi sedan in the first-block of East 9th Street, when his car was surrounded by up to five people with guns, Chicago police said.They ordered him to get out the car, got in and drove off in an unknown direction, police said.The car has not been found and no one is in custody, police said. The man was not injured.Area Three detectives are investigating.