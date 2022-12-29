Chicago police: 4 robbed, carjacked in Streeterville parking garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four men were robbed during a carjacking in Streeterville Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The victims were walking toward their car in a parking garage in the 300-block of East Ohio Street at about 9:58 p.m. when police said five male suspects approached on foot armed with handguns.

The suspects took their wallets and phones as the victims' 2014 Toyota Corolla, police said.

One victim was struck in the face with a handgun and treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.