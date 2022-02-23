carjacking

2 attempted carjackings reported in Chatham; delivery driver shot, Chicago police say

Delivery driver shot after suspects couldn't drive stick shift, CPD says
By
Delivery driver shot in back-to-back Chatham carjacking attempts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two attempted carjackings happened back-to-back on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. In one of them, a delivery driver was shot.

On this frigid morning, a Chatham resident started her car remotely just after 5 a.m. As she got close to her car, she said a car sped around the corner and three men approached her fast on St. Lawrence.

"I started hollering and screaming and broke around the back into the back stairs of my house," Helena Cohen said.

Cohen said before she was confronted, she had noticed a car idling down the street.

"As soon as I got up the back stairs, I heard five gun shots," she said. "I ran and looked out my window. I saw a man laying in the floor ground."

Chicago said the three offenders couldn't get Cohen's car because she ran inside with the key fob. Then, the offenders tried to take the idling car of a deliver driver but they couldn't drive stick shift.

When the delivery driver returned to his car, they shot him. The delivery driver was able to drive himself a few blocks away to 86th and Cottage Grove, where he got help from first responders.

Some are concerned delivery drivers are more vulnerable to crime.

"There are drivers that aren't going into certain neighborhoods because of this," said George Vasko, Drivers Guild.

As for Cohen, she is shaken, but was not physically hurt.

"They could have shot me in my back or did anything," she said. "I guess God was with me. I'm just grateful... grateful it didn't turn out another way."

The suspects were last seen driving away in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu, police said.
