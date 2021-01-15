carjacking

Chicago carjacking: Carjackers shoot at CTA worker in employee lot while stealing car, police say

CHICAGO -- A CTA employee was unscathed Friday after he was carjacked at gunpoint and ran from gunfire at an employee parking lot on the South Side.

Two gunman confronted the 46-year-old man and demanded his keys as he exited his Dodge about 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

SAFETY TIPS | What to do if you're approached by a carjacker

The man complied and ran off, but the two gunmen began to shoot, according to police, who said he was not hit by gunfire.

The pair drove off in the man's car and have not been arrested.

The man, a CTA employee, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago more than doubled compared with the year before.

SEE ALSO | Student attacked with crowbar in attempted Brighton Park carjacking
EMBED More News Videos

The attack left her bruised and battered, but 21-year-old Isabel Cruz easily could've been killed.



Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamsafetyattackchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentctacarjacking
CARJACKING
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
16-year-old boy charged with murder in Bridgeport attempted carjacking
Passengers carjack 3 ride-share drivers in Wicker Park: CPD
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
IL reports 6,642 new COVID cases, 123 deaths
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Lake County restaurants reopen indoor dining, defying state COVID-19 orders
Show More
Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021
Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
WI teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods
More TOP STORIES News