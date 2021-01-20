Chicago Loop carjacking outside Willis Tower among 4 incidents reported overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9666716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.

CHICAGO -- At least four people were carjacked in Chicago Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning in Chicago.The victims include a man unloading groceries in Jefferson Park, an Uber driver in South Shore, a woman in Roseland and a driver on Wacker Drive near Willis Tower.Carjackings in Chicago have risen dramatically in the last year. In 2020, carjackings more than doubled over the previous year as police set up a task force to tackle the issue.A police spokeswoman was unable to say if the carjackings were related.About 6:30 a.m., two males exited a black vehicle and confronted a man parked in a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive, police said. They opened the car door, pointed a gun to the driver's forehead and told him to hand over his cellphone and car.The suspects took off in both vehicles, police said.No arrest has been announced in any of the four carjackings.The first reported carjacking happened about 8 p.m. in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.Two gunmen exited a Honda and confronted a 50-year-old as he unloaded groceries from his Infiniti M5 in the 4900 block of North Mason Avenue, police said. The suspects then stole his car.Police later pulled over a Honda matching the description of the one used in the carjacking, but the car didn't stop and crashed in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The occupants ran off and cops recovered a gun.About 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, an Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the South Shore neighborhood after picking up two males from suburban Riverdale.Once the driver reached the destination in the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue, a passenger took out a gun and told the 32-year-old to exit the car, police said. As he complied, the gunman took his wallet and drove off in the 2013 Toyota Camry.About 2:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was targeted by carjackers as she got into her Nissan Juke.Two gunmen confronted her in the 400 block of East 107th Street and demanded her keys, police said. The woman complied and the pair drove off in her car.