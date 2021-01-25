15-year-old dies in shootout during south suburban carjacking

LANSING, Ill. -- A 15-year-old Harvey boy was killed in a shootout at a south suburban gas station while he and others allegedly tried to carjack someone.Authorities said Troy Pearson was one of three people shot, including one of the carjacking victims, during the Saturday evening shootout at the Marathon, at 17700 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.Pearson and the others drove from the scene and crashed less than a block away, rolling over their vehicle, Lansing police said in a statement. Several of them ran to a nearby Walmart, where four were arrested, police said.Paramedics found Pearson on a sidewalk near the crashed car with a gunshot wound and took him to Munster Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Lake County coroner's office said.The two others with gunshot wounds were treated and released from hospitals, police said.Police said they believe Pearson was part of a group that had carjacked someone an hour earlier in Hammond, Indiana. They drove that stolen Audi to the Marathon and tried to carjack a Chevy Malibu, police said.But someone in the Malibu opened fire and wounded Pearson, police said.Two people were charged in the incident. A 17-year-old boy and Daquan McCree, 25, of Riverdale, each face a count of unlawful use of a weapon.A Lansing police spokesman declined to specify which of the people charged were the alleged perpetrators or victims of the gas station carjacking.The spokesman also declined to say which of the three gunshot victims were part of which groups, besides saying that one was a victim of the gas station carjacking.