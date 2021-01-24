carjacking

Boy arrested after violent Near West Side carjacking

CHICAGO -- A boy was arrested Saturday night in connection with a carjacking on the Near West Side.

Officers in a police helicopter allegedly saw the boy exiting a stolen black Audi Q5, along with three other people, about 11:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.


The car had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Near West Side, police said.

About 3:35 p.m. a 33-year-old woman was pulled from the car, punched and kicked by three males in the 100 block of South Oakley Boulevard, police said. The males left the scene in her car and a black-colored sedan.

The woman was treated by paramedics on scene and released, police said.


Police are still searching for the three people also seen exiting the Audi.

