Police warn residents after 2 Near North Side armed carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents of two carjackings reported on the Near West Side this past week.In each incident someone approached victims armed with a gun and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.The first happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street. The second occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, police said.Chicago Police said carjackings are up more than 100% in the city this year.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.