carjacking

Police warn residents after 2 Near North Side armed carjackings

Chicago Police say carjackings are up more than 100% in the city this year
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents of two carjackings reported on the Near West Side this past week.

In each incident someone approached victims armed with a gun and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The first happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street. The second occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, police said.

Chicago Police said carjackings are up more than 100% in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.
