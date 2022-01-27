Boy, 11, charged in armed West Englewood carjacking in November, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy has been charged with an armed carjacking in West Englewood last November.The boy was identified as one of the people who stole a car at gunpoint from two women in the 6700-block of South Honore Street on Nov. 19, police said.The boy was also observed riding in a car that was reported stolen Nov. 13 in the 7300-block of South Francisco Street, police said.The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged as a juvenile with vehicular hijacking and criminal trespass to property.