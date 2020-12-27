Chicago police warn of Kenwood, Bronzeville carjackings

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4200-block of South Prairie Avenue;

At 3:15 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000-block of South Wabash Avenue;

At 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue; and

At 10 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000-block of South Lake Park Avenue.

CHICAGO -- Police are warning South Side residents of a series of armed carjackings reported in recent weeks in Kenwood and Bronzeville.In each case, the suspects approached a female who was either standing or sitting near her vehicle, Chicago police said. Then, the suspects pulled out a gun and drove off in the vehicle.The carjackings happened:The suspects were described as males between 16 and 18 years old wearing hooded sweatshirts.Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.