Chicago police warn of Kenwood, Bronzeville carjackings

CHICAGO -- Police are warning South Side residents of a series of armed carjackings reported in recent weeks in Kenwood and Bronzeville.

In each case, the suspects approached a female who was either standing or sitting near her vehicle, Chicago police said. Then, the suspects pulled out a gun and drove off in the vehicle.

The carjackings happened:

  • At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4200-block of South Prairie Avenue;

  • At 3:15 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000-block of South Wabash Avenue;

  • At 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4900 block of South Ellis Avenue; and


  • At 10 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 4000-block of South Lake Park Avenue.


    • The suspects were described as males between 16 and 18 years old wearing hooded sweatshirts.

    Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

    (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

    The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
