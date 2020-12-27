Chicago police warn of Kenwood, Bronzeville carjackings

In each case, the suspects approached a female who was either standing or sitting near her vehicle, Chicago police said. Then, the suspects pulled out a gun and drove off in the vehicle.
The carjackings happened:
The suspects were described as males between 16 and 18 years old wearing hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
