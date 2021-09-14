carjacking

Chicago police warn of string of NW carjackings, armed robberies targeting women

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a string of robberies and carjackings on the city's Northwest Side. Most of the incidents appear to be targeting women.

Two happened Tuesday night within just blocks each other, including one at 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Wabansia near Bucktown.

A 38-year-old victim handed over her phone and a bag full of camera equipment in that incident, according to police. Just before 9 p.m., in the 2100 block of West Moffatt, a woman was waiting for a relative in a parked car when she was carjacked by a group of people at gunpoint, police said.

"It's upsetting, certainly I hope the police are doing everything they can to mitigate," said resident Kyoko Crawford. "It's actually very alarming, this is pretty residential really nice neighborhood."

"I've always felt the most safe here so it makes me feel uncomfortable and nervous now," said another resident Dana West.

Four carjackings happened within days of each other. Police are also warning residents of five armed robberies during the late night and early morning hours of September 3rd.

Authorities are reminding people to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings as much as possible.
