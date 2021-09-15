Chicago police say woman carjacked in Wicker Park amid rash of crimes in area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The woman was getting out of her car at about 10 p.m. in the 1600-block of North Winchester Avenue when police said someone wearing a ski mask approached her on foot.The suspect demanded her belongings and the victim turned over her purse, her phone and car keys, police said. The suspect then got into the victim's 2021 Jeep Wrangler, police said.The carjacking comes after police warned residents in the area about a rash of armed robberies and carjackings specifically targeting women. Two community alerts have been issued by police for the Wicker Park and Bucktown area, all of them happened in the last two weeks.Police will not say if the same suspects are involved in these incidents, but they did say in several reports, they were seen driving in a maroon SUV.