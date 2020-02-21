Carjackings in Chicago up 130% in past month, 2 latest incidents in River North Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said carjackings are once again emerging as a major problem in the city, with the two latest incidents happening in River North Thursday night.

Police said there was a carjacking and attempted carjacking just blocks apart in the 300-block of West Ontario and the 700-Block of North Hudson.

The first incident happened on North Hudson, in which an armed man tried to steal a man's BMW. The 28-year-old victim was returning to his parked car when he was confronted by the suspect, who got out of a Dodge Challenger, police said, and demanded the keys to the BMW.

When the victim refused, and the man fired a shot in the air. The victim then handed over his keys and ran, but the offender wasn't able to drive the BMW so he got back into the Dodge and took off with a possible accomplice.

Just a few hours later and three blocks away, police said just before 11 p.m. a 42-year-old man was at a stop light in the 300-block of West Ontario in a white Jeep SRT when a dark brown Volvo rear-ended him.

As the man got out and stood next to his car to look for damage, two men wearing ski masks got out of the Volvo. One pointed a gun at the victim. The armed man got into the Jeep and drove off, while the other took off in the Volvo.

No one was hurt in either incident.

In the past month, police said there has been a 130 percent increase in carjackings, with 73 carjacking so far in February 2020 compared to 31 in February 2019.

Police also said carjackings are up 75 percent overall so far this year.

"It sounds like it's picking up activity, so hopefully local police can respond to it and make sure this community is safe," said Tanya Carlson.

Chicago police held a meeting with multiple agencies Friday afternoon to discuss how to combat the rise in carjackings.

Police said they don't yet know if the two crimes from Thursday night are related, as the suspect cars are different in both cases.

Police say if you are approached by a carjacker do not fight, give up the vehicle because it's not worth your life. As soon as you can get to a safe place, call 911 and give the dispatcher as much information as you can both about your car and the carjacker.
