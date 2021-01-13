3 ride-share drivers have vehicles stolen by passengers in Wicker Park carjackings, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9607701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack left her bruised and battered, but 21-year-old Isabel Cruz easily could've been killed.

CHICAGO -- At least three ride-share drivers have been carjacked by passengers in recent weeks in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.In each incident a ride-share drive arrives to pick up two men, Chicago police said. One man sits in the back and the other enters the front seat, according to police.The man in the back seat then points a gun at the driver and demands their belongings before telling them to exit the vehicle, police said. The two men then drive off in the vehicle together.Two incidents were reported Dec. 28, the first about 12:10 a.m. in the 1900-block of West Evergreen Avenue and the second about 1:50 a.m. in the 2000-block of West St. Paul Avenue, police said.The most recent incident happened Jan. 9 about 7 p.m. in the 1400-block of North Maplewood Avenue, according to police.Both men are between 18 and 30-years-old, police said. One man is 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and between 130 and 150 pounds. The other man is 5-foot-7 to 6-feet and about 140 to 160 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.