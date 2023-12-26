Chicago casino shuttle from Chinatown to Medinah Temple prompts concerns about gambling addiction

The Chicago Bally's casino will be open 24/7 starting Wednesday, and some people are worried about the effect on people with gambling addictions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Bally's temporary casino at the historic Medinah Temple becomes a 24/7 operation Wednesday, Dec. 27, Chinatown leaders are concerned that a shuttle bus is targeted residents in their neighborhood who may have gambling problems.

Bally's executives have listed that as one reason for the casino's lackluster revenue numbers out of the gate, earning about $22 million in gross revenue through November, generating about $2.2 million in tax revenue for Chicago's bereft police and firefighter pension funds, well below former mayor Lori Lightfoot's projection of $12.8 million for the city this year.

Bally's received the green light from the Illinois Gaming Board to operate 24/7, as well as to expand its marketing operations, a plan that also required regulator approval.

But an hourly shuttle between Chinatown and the casino has raised concerns from community leaders.

The shuttle stop is just outside the Chinatown Library, which concerns local leaders like Grace Chan McKibben, the executive director of the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community. The coalition was founded 25 years ago in direct response to Indiana casinos using the same ploy to get gamblers on site.

"I think there's a concern. And the concern is for the people that may be addicted to gambling and may have problems," she said.

"Chinese people, they like to gamble," said resident Wing Chan.

McKibben said the free shuttles started back in October, but she and other community leaders only found out about them recently. They come every hours, making two stops in Chinatown and apparently nowhere else.

"I think it's troubling, because it seems like Bally's is specifically interested in customers that are coming from Chinatown," she said.

One resident said the first two shuttles every day are so full, the bus driver has to turn people away.

Bally's said new shuttle service routes are coming soon, but as of now no additional information is available. And while McKibben and others have their concerns, she said some residents told her they asked for the shuttle, and other residents said they welcomed it.

The casino has about 800 slots and 56 table games spread across three levels inside the 111-year-old Moorish-style historic landmark. The building originally served as headquarters for the Shriners fraternal organization.

Bally's expects to operate at Medinah through September 2026 while the company builds a permanent $1.3 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, the current site of the Chicago Tribune's printing operation. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.