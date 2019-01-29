Chicago Catholic school teacher charged with sex abuse, battery

Chicago police said they have charged a 27-year-old woman, who the Chicago Archdiocese confirmed was a teacher at a Catholic school in the city, with sexual abuse and battery involving underage males.Police said Yesenia Rodriguez has been charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim 13 to 18 years old and one misdemeanor count of battery.Police said Rodriguez allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old boy in the 1600-block of South Allport on May 1, 2018, and allegedly battered a 13-year-old boy in the 1800-block of South Allport between the dates of September 15, 2018 and January 25, 2019.Rodriguez was arrested on January 28.The Archdiocese of Chicago released a statement confirmed Rodriguez was a junior high school teacher at St. Procopius school, and said she was suspended when the school received allegations of child sexual abuse.The archdiocese said Rodriguez has taught at the school since 2014 and that the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is involved in the investigation. Officials said she will remain away from the school until the matter is resolved."Nothing is more important than the safety of the children entrusted to our care. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee, to come forward," the statement said.