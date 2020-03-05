Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15th annual "Dancing with Chicago Celebrities" charity event will be held next Friday night - and our colleague Mark Rivera has been hard at work practicing his "salsa funk combo."

The charity competition raises money to fight breast cancer, and over the years has donated $3 million. The 2020 competition kicks off on March 13 at 6:45 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on East Wacker.

Watch the video above to see ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years! Check out past "Dancing with Chicago celebrities" performances from Karen Jordan, Liz Nagy, Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller, Ravi Baichwal, Michelle Gallardo, Val Warner, Jason Knowles, Evelyn Holmes, Roz Varon, Leah Hope and John Garcia.

For more information about "Dancing with Chicago Celebrites," click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomichigan avenuecharityentertainmentdancingfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News