EMBED >More News Videos After more than three decades in business, one of Chatham's iconic restaurants has a new look and a new name.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new program that plans to offer more nutritional and flavorful dishes into Chicago Public School cafeterias.CPS' Chef Council was just launched and will feature a recipe from a different famous, Chicago chef each month. First up in February is Josephine "Mother" Wade's chicken stew.Mother Wade, along with Chef David Murphy from Aramark and Tarrah DeClemente, a registered dietician with CPS, visited ABC7 to talk about the new program.To learn more about the Chef Council program, click here.