Young performers get a stage at home from Chicago Children's Theatre Play@Home contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For budding little thespians stuck inside, Chicago Children's Theatre has something for you.
With imagination, family members and whatever is around the house your little ones can create something that will have a world-wide audience.

All the world is a stage, even in your house. Chicago's Children's Theatre may be dark but it's lighting up young people's theatrical creativity while in self-quarantine.

"We're calling it the Play@Home contest. They are supposed to make their own play at home. There are a few rules to it, 5 minutes or less, there are a couple of characters that have to show up. A mythical creature of their choice, an evil villain and they have to have a family member in it," said Dexter Ellis, CCT Director of Education.

"I was blown away by some of the videos we have received so far," Ellis said. "I think it a time for parents as well to explore their skills. They have cut the video, added effects and voice overs. It is super cute."

6-year-old Sofia Chen and mom, Cherry Chen are currently still working on their play, but Sofia has a concern.

"My mom and dad have never acted before. And I'm worried about them. So, I'll bet they'll need a lot of help," Chen said.

Submissions are through the Chicago Children's Theatre website. The winner gets a family season ticket pack or a free performance lesson. All videos available for the world to watch on CCTV - the theatre's YouTube channel. Contest ends May 31st.
