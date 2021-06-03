Community & Events

Chicago Children's Museum set to reopen next month

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Children's Museum set to reopen next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Children's Museum is set to reopen next month.

The popular lakefront attraction has been closed for 18 months and will reopen on July 2.

The museum is known for entertaining young kids with educational, hands-on activities.

Before its reopening, there will be a pre-opening weekend June 25-27 where the museum will honor educators, administrators and school staff receiving free admission and half-price admission for all children in their party. Museum members are also invited to the pre-opening weekend. Advance reservations are required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierchildrenmuseumsnavy pier
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News