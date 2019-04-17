Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Chicago churches to ring bells in solidarity with Paris

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich asked all Catholic churches in the Chicago area to ring their bells Wednesday in solidarity with the Archdiocese of Paris after the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The bells at Holy Name Cathedral and other Chicago Catholic churches rang at 11:50 a.m., the time locally when the fire in the 13th-century cathedral broke out.

RELATED: French President vows to rebuild Notre Dame 'even more beautiful' in 5 years
EMBED More News Videos

Notre Dame fire coverage: Fire out but much work ahead for destroyed Notre Dame (1 of 18)

ABC News gives updates on the investigation into the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral



Nearly $1 billion has been raised to rebuild the fire-ravaged cathedral. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to see Notre Dame rebuilt within five years.

RELATED: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Some on social media believe they see Jesus in burning scaffolding
EMBED More News Videos

Some believe they see Jesus in Notre Dame fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blase cupichfirecatholic churchnotre dame cathedral fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
Investigators think Notre Dame fire likely electrical: AP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News