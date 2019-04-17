Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Chicago churches to ring bells in solidarity with Paris

The bells at Holy Name Cathedral and other Chicago Catholic churches rang at 11:50 a.m., the time locally when the fire in the 13th-century cathedral broke out.
RELATED: French President vows to rebuild Notre Dame 'even more beautiful' in 5 years
Nearly $1 billion has been raised to rebuild the fire-ravaged cathedral. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to see Notre Dame rebuilt within five years.
RELATED: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Some on social media believe they see Jesus in burning scaffolding