Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Chicago churches to ring bells in solidarity with Paris

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich asked all Catholic churches in the Chicago area to ring their bells Wednesday in solidarity with the Archdiocese of Paris after the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.The bells at Holy Name Cathedral and other Chicago Catholic churches rang at 11:50 a.m., the time locally when the fire in the 13th-century cathedral broke out.Nearly $1 billion has been raised to rebuild the fire-ravaged cathedral. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to see Notre Dame rebuilt within five years.