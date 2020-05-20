Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over virtual City Council meeting Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council held another virtual meeting Wednesday.
Among the items up for debate were Mayor Lightfoot's proposal to extending the notice period for non-renewal of leases to 90 days for tenants, an ordinance to expand housing access along with a number of community and land development measures.
The City Council approved several measures, inccluding those to protect Chicago workers from COVID-1, an aviation relief package that provides financial assistance to airport concessionaires, relieve for businesses and a measure to create more than 200 units of affordable housing on the North and South sides.
