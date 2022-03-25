settlement

Chicago City Council OKs settlement after police drag woman by hair, allegedly blind her at mall

Mia Wright says she and 4 relatives drove to Brickyard Mall to shop, unaware of closure over unrest after George Floyd's murder
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago City Council OKs settlement after police drag woman by hair

CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council has voted to pay nearly $1.7 million to five people, including a Black woman who said police dragged her from a car by her hair at a shopping mall amid unrest following George Floyd's 2020 killing.

The council voted 34-13 Wednesday to approve the $1.67 million settlement of a federal civil rights lawsuit Mia Wright and four relatives filed against the city.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police officers under investigation in Brickyard Mall incident; women describe being pulled from car and thrown to ground

Wright was a passenger in a car that arrived at the Brickyard Mall on May 31, 2020, amid widespread looting in the days after Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Wright said she and four relatives drove to the mall to go shopping and did not realize it was closed due to the unrest. The lawsuit alleges police officers suddenly surrounded their car, broke the windows with their batons and pulled Wright out of the vehicle by her hair.

Wright alleged that the confrontation left her blind in one eye from flying glass caused by police breaking the car windows.

Officers said they thought some members of Wright's group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, city lawyer Caroline Fronczak has said, but the officers also acknowledged nobody in the group matched the descriptions of the suspected looters.

RELATED | 3rd CPD officer involved in Brickyard Mall incident stripped of police powers as complaints about police conduct rise

After an investigation, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended eight officers face discipline for their actions in the incident, ranging from firing to reprimands, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown agreed with the recommendations, Fronczak said.

Under terms of the settlement, Wright will receive $650,000 in damages, while the other four people who were in the car with her will get $243,750 each, WBBM-TV reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbelmont craginprotestlootingchicago city councilgeorge floydcivil rightssettlementpolice brutalitychicago police department
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SETTLEMENT
CPS to settle 2 special ed students' sex assault lawsuits for $1.5M
Soccer settlement sparks larger gender pay gap conversation
Chicago authorized nearly $67M in police misconduct payments this year
Chef Mario Batali, partner to pay $600K in sex harassment settlement
TOP STORIES
Vigil to be held for woman found beaten to death in Englewood
Man fatally shot during attempted carjacking on NW Side, police say
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police say
3 women shot while sitting in car in South Shore
Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to flight out of Chicago airport
Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to challenge election results: Texts
Show More
North Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep
7 young kids overdose on sleeping pills: police
Chicago taxi driver with CCL shoots would-be carjacker
Chicago Weather: PM rain to snow Friday
More TOP STORIES News