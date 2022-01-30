death in custody

COPA investigating Chicago police in-custody death on West Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

COPA investigating CPD death in custody on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating the death of a person while in Chicago police custody that took place last week.

COPA said in a tweet Saturday morning that the incident happened Thursday evening, while the person was in the custody of 11th District officers.



The district is referred to as the "Harrison" district on the West Side.

No additional information about the person who died or what led to the death had been released as of Sunday morning.

On Wednesday night, Chicago police officers got into a shootout with carjacking suspects on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalecopadeath in custodychicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH IN CUSTODY
Judge agrees to delay trial for 3 former cops in Floyd death
Glenn Foster Jr likely died of 'neck compression, strangulation': atty
AL police investigating death of former NFL player, Chicago native
Mt. Carmel HS football community reeling after Glenn Foster Jr's death
TOP STORIES
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Loop
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
$1M unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Chicago area
Show More
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 Michigan schools mistakenly award scholarships to students
DNA links man to 4 Denver area cold case murders
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, slightly milder Sunday
Chicago shooting: Residents gather to protest violent start to year
More TOP STORIES News