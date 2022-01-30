COPA investigating Chicago police in-custody death on West Side

COPA has been notified and is investigating the death of a civilian while in police custody. The incident occurred Thursday evening (1/27) while in custody of 11th District Officers. — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) January 29, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is investigating the death of a person while in Chicago police custody that took place last week.COPA said in a tweet Saturday morning that the incident happened Thursday evening, while the person was in the custody of 11th District officers.The district is referred to as the "Harrison" district on the West Side.No additional information about the person who died or what led to the death had been released as of Sunday morning.On Wednesday night, Chicago police officers got into aon Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.