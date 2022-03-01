UN climate report: Extreme flooding in Midwest expected to get worse in next century, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dangerous winter storms. Devastating tornadoes. Deadly heatwaves and flash flooding.These extreme weather events are evidence of just how much climate change is already impacting Illinois.A major report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released Monday finds that. And in this part of the United States, water is the worry."It's kind of ironic that freshwater is our greatest resource and biggest blessing and also a really big challenge," said Yarrow Axford, Northwestern University.The Great Lakes is one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world. But one of the biggest challenges is keeping up with fluctuating water levels."That variability - the oscillation between extreme highs and extreme lows - is what affects people's lives, human health, and safety," said Drew Gronewold, University of Michigan.Extreme flooding in the Midwest has increased in frequency and intensity over the last few years and is expected to get worse during the next century.Record high lake levels in 2020 brought rounds of flooding and destruction up and down our shoreline. But in just the last year alone, water levels in Lake Michigan have dropped a foot and a half."When you have historic low levels, a lot of the infrastructure is exposed and those old pilings start to wear and tear just due to deterioration," said Steve Fischer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.The UN report does provide hope, as there are things that can be done now. Locally, that means investing in more water-monitoring infrastructure to better adapt to rapidly changing lake levels."Whenever we build something, we need to be thinking about climate change," Axford said. "Infrastructure is such a long-term investment. Every building, every road is an investment for decades, maybe centuries."