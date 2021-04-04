Chicago man busted with $20K of cocaine on I-94 in WI

OSSEO, Wis. -- A Chicago man is in trouble with the law after police in western Wisconsin discovered $20,000 worth of cocaine in his car.
Court documents show a Trempealeau County Sheriff's deputy stopped 33-year-old Dajuan Cortez Thomas on Interstate 94 near Osseo on Monday for multiple traffic violations, The La Crosse Tribune reported.
A police dog alerted to narcotics in the car and a search of the vehicle revealed 300 grams of cocaine.
Online court records show Thomas has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
He posted a $20,000 cash bond on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.
Thomas' attorney didn't return a voicemail left at his office Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
