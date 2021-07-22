Community & Events

Free 'Meet Me on the Mile' concerts kick off Thursday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new celebration along Michigan Avenue called "Meet Me on the Mile" kicks off Thursday.

It's a free concert with different performances. Brian Patti and the Dixieland Dudes will perform from 4-6 p.m. at a garden plaza at 875 North Michigan, formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

Then from 5-7 p.m., Mariachi Ameca performs in Pioneer Court.

The Thursday concerts will happen every other week through the end of September.

There will also be larger street celebrations for Meet Me on The Mile on closed portions of Michigan Avenue, on August 15, September 26 and October 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
