'You have no right to complain,' about tax hike over past 20 years, Cook County Treasurer says; notes low voting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study released by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas showed a drastic increase in property taxes over the last 20 years.

The study revealed the properties in Chicago and the suburbs with the largest property tax increases since 2000.

Pappas said the only way to change the property tax rate is to vote.

"If you don't exercise your right to vote, then you have no right to complain about how property taxes have climbed since 2000," Pappas said.

Less than 29% of the voting-age population in Chicago cast ballots in elections held since 2011, Pappas said. Just 26% percent voted in the suburbs.

Property owners can see how much their property taxes have grown over 20 years by visiting www.cookcountytreasurer.com and follow these steps:

  • Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview"

  • Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

  • Select the tab on the left that says "20-Year Tax Bill History"

  • See an interactive map that shows how property taxes billed have increased in Chicago wards and suburbs since 2001
