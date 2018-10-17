Chicago cop charged with DUI while on-duty

An on-duty Chicago police sergeant was charged with drunk driving Wednesday morning after failing a random drug and alcohol test at the police department's headquarters on the South Side.About 4:45 a.m., Michael Muszynsky, a 48-year-old sergeant assigned to the Albany Park district, drove to the Chicago police headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave. in the Bronzeville neighborhood, to take a breathalyzer test.His blood alcohol concentration was revealed to be at .139, surpassing the .08 limit of needed to legally drive a vehicle.Muszynsky was arrested at 9 a.m. and charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.His bond information was not immediately available.According to a database on the city's payroll system, Muszynsky's annual salary was $107,943.50 as of 2016.