Chicago police officer shot on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.
Police said the officer was shot near the 25th District station at 5555 West Grand Avenue. The injured officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The officer's condition is not known.
Police said a suspect was also wounded and that a second police officer was injured and transported to Loyola University Medical Center.
Further details were not immediately available.
