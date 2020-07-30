Chicago police officer shot on NW Side

The cop was shot near the 25th District police station in Hanson Park
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the officer was shot near the 25th District station at 5555 West Grand Avenue. The injured officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The officer's condition is not known.

Police said a suspect was also wounded and that a second police officer was injured and transported to Loyola University Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohanson parkpolice officer injuredchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Alligator spotted in Lake Lynwood; search ongoing: police
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Multiple semi, vehicle crash on I-80 WB just east of I-355
Show More
2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants in Chicago share stories
Indiana to Chicago gun pipeline leads to arrest of recent Illinois parolee
Hundreds exposed to COVID-19 after attending Florida outdoor graduation
Condo HOA fees not part of COVID-19 pandemic relief for homeowners
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, rain south Thursday
More TOP STORIES News