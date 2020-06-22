Society

Man who made special Chicago hospital date nights for pregnant wife on bed rest celebrates first Father's Day

'It is literally like seeing a miracle'
CHICAGO -- Bob Conlin can finally head to the NICU for a special visit.

"To go through this whole ordeal and see this child, it is literally like seeing a miracle," Conlin said.

At five months into her pregnancy, his wife Shona's water broke, putting her at an extreme risk.

"My whole body just like fell forward, just like in my hands," she said.

Shona was put on strict bed rest, and eventually hospitalized in Chicago. With COVID-19 visitor restrictions, she and her husband were separated for 12 difficult weeks.

"It was, it was just heartbreaking," Bob said.

But he was determined to support his bride, bringing "date nights" to her about 40 times. He would order dinner from their favorite restaurants and drop hers off with security.

Then he'd take his seat four stories below, bringing handmade signs Shona could see from her hospital window.

"It's the power of positivity, and really trying to stay positive in such a scary situation," Bob said.

And on Sunday, that positivity paid off, with a precious Father's Day three months in the making.

"He did everything that he could to be my son, and I need to do everything I can to be his father. And it's just the greatest gift. The greatest gift."
