chicago proud

Hyde Park student makes healthy snacks for essential workers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A seventh grade student on Chicago's South Side is stepping up and looking out for essential workers, sharing the message that you're never too young to help.

Instead of playing his favorite video game, 12-year-old Darius Mason is busy making healthy snacks for hospital workers.

"I wanted to help them to be able to keep going so they can keep helping us," Darius said.

It's also personal for this seventh-grader at St. Thomas the Apostle in Hyde Park.

"One of my uncles got infected and my aunt passed away," Darius said.

That was a call to action for the Boy Scout, who has always been taught to help others.

"You should always give back. You should always make sure that people are taken care of, and you would want someone to treat you the same way," said Cikea Mason, Darius' mother.

Darius is just getting started, but he's already given 120 snack-packs to three local hospitals.

The snack-packs contain trail mix, pretzels, Cheese-Its, and Nutri-Grain bars, to name a few. Each one also has a note, shared by a proud mother.

"Because he's a kid, more than anything, they are very grateful," Cikea Mason said.

"They said, 'Thank you,' and they were smiling along," Darius said.

Darius has some advice for other young people.

"I would tell them to be themselves. Be active in your own way and second, be helpful," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhyde parksnackssnack foodcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagohealthy recipeshospitalscoronavirus pandemicchicago prouddonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Bensenville couple brightens neighborhood with balloon art
Chicago pie shop cooks up fun in baking videos for kids
Park Ridge residents beat boredom with 'Park Ridge-opoly'
Staff move into Hyde Park retirement facility to support residents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
Chicago launching 6 new COVID-19 testing sites
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
Show More
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Indiana AG's law license suspended for alleged groping
More TOP STORIES News