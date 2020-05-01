coronavirus illinois

Chicago-area seniors' college decision day complicated by COVID-19 uncertainty

By Jesse Kirsch
High school seniors are facing a May 1 deadline to decide which colleges they plan to attend, but the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated what's normally considered a big celebration.

After virtually auditioning for the Tennessee State University band, Hillcrest High School senior Aaliyah Doss said she's unsure if she'll even be able to attend the school.

"I really hope it doesn't come down to that, but I may end up staying home instead and going to a different school out here, rather than paying all that money for out-of-state tuition," Doss said.

RELATED: Chicago to host 1st-ever citywide virtual high school graduation with celebrity speaker

With the pandemic keeping her dad home from work, the Hillcrest High School salutatorian is suddenly wondering how she'll pay for college, and she's not alone.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 25% of American high school seniors now worry they may not be able to afford their top choice school, according to a recent poll by the Art & Science Group.

"A lot of the excitement has kind of transferred into concern and fear," said Robin Vela, a college and career counselor at Hillcrest High School.

RELATED: Major universities pushing to re-open this fall amid virus concerns

York Community High School senior Caroline Collins is excited to attend the University of Michigan, but she still wonders about the California and Texas schools she couldn't visit.

"I'll never actually know if I would have liked one of those schools better," she said.

Still celebrated remotely this year, National Decision Day is proving inconclusive because even if teens are confident where they're going, they don't know when.

"I would like to just get to school and start learning, but I think it would also be really hard to do it online," Collins said.

RELATED: Many incoming college students consider taking a gap year during COVID-19 crisis

More students are weighing a gap year against the possibility of e-learning this fall.

"I'm a very social person who likes working in groups and collaboratively," said Ronan Doyle, a senior at York Community High School.

The University of Illinois undergraduate admissions director recommends that students reach out to individual schools so they know when those deadlines are coming up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcountry club hillselmhurstchicagohigh schooleconomybandcoronavirusgraduationcoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcollegecoronavirus pandemicstudentsuniversity of illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois' new stay-at-home order faces 3rd lawsuit
What to know about Illinois' 52,918 COVID-19 cases
Illinois unemployment claims spike to 830K statewide
Contact tracing and COVID-19 testing concerns cause challenges for Illinois pandemic tracking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order changes let IL businesses partially reopen Friday
Illinois' new stay-at-home order faces 3rd lawsuit
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Contact tracing and COVID-19 testing concerns cause challenges for Illinois pandemic tracking
Chicago to host 1st citywide HS graduation with celebrity speaker
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
UIC surgery tech on verge of retirement dies from COVID-19
IRS sends stimulus checks, deposits to people no longer alive
Illinois unemployment claims spike to 830K statewide
Son apologizes for hosting packed party at CFD commander's home
Renters frustrated as May 1 approaches
More TOP STORIES News