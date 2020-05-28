coronavirus chicago

Businesses in Evanston, Lincolnwood to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- While Chicago has to wait, the rest of the state is getting ready to move forward with reopening in just over 24 hours - and that includes the suburbs that border the city.

RELATED: Here's what to expect when Illinois moves to Phase 3

On one side of Howard Street in Evanston, businesses are gearing up to open its doors to customers on Friday. But just steps away, businesses on the other side of the street - in Chicago - are still waiting and still closed.

Dairy Star Ice Cream in Lincolnwood sits along the city's northern border.

"We have all our tables ready to go," said manager Chris Kersten. "It's going to be a great day."

The decades-old family-run business is hoping nearby city residents will literally cross the street come reopening day.

"It's been a very tough month for us here, so we're looking forward to start opening it up," Kersten said.

READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June

Phase 3 of the state's reopening will allow for businesses to open with restrictions, including limited capacity to accommodate for social distancing. Those businesses include: retail, barber shops & hair salons. Restaurants and bars also can reopen outdoor dining areas, with a smaller capacity.

Niko Vorrias opened his restaurant, The Crazy Greek, in Skokie a month before the pandemic restrictions shut his doors.

"We're just excited to have our customers back here with us," Vorrias said. "We had a base right before this and unfortunately we lost all our lunch revenue. That weekend was just a disaster."

Business owners say that with Phase 3 comes some economic relief and hope that as customers return, so does a sense of normal.

"We all recognize the importance and the gravity of what we're going through," Skokie Mayor George VanDusen said. "We will get through it together, we just need to keep each other safe and healthy."

Keep in mind, social distancing rules and face masks will still be required as we move into this next phase.

The full guidelines are available at chicago.gov/reopening.

Resources are also available for employees.

Businesses are also encouraged to go through a self-certification process.
