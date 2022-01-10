As COVID hospitalizations spike in kids under 5, Chicago area doctors share advice for parents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11425374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "My only concern is them getting COVID so, I have no concerns of the vaccine at all," said Catherine Haverkane from South Philly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- COVID-19 cases among children are continuing to surge across the country. Last week alone, more than 325,000 children tested positive.The number of children hospitalized with COVID continues to soar nationwide, reaching record levels. The increase has mainly been in children who are 4 and younger."We still don't have vaccines for children under the age of 5, so those age groups are making up a large proportion of the children that are admitted to our hospital," said Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, Lurie Children's Hospital.Doctors say the hospitalization rate among young children is the highest since the pandemic began."We have six patients in the ICU today," said Dr. Michael Capello, vice-chairman of Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge.Capello said children with underlying conditions are especially susceptible to COVID, and he has treated children with respiratory complications."They'll need breathing treatments and oxygen stabilization. Sometimes they'll need a ventilator," he said.There's also a concern that children with COVID could face an increased risk of diabetes."It's not surprising to see that, knowing that COVID has caused that kind of autoimmune response, and diabetes can have that type of origin," he explained.Doctors say the best thing to protect young children is to get yourself vaccinated. In the meantime, research continues on a vaccine dosage for children ages 4 and younger."I know the government has said hopefully in the first half of this year, and I know my fingers are crossed for my son to be vaccinated by the summer," Heald-Sargent said.