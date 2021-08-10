coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory updated with Indiana, Wisconsin among states added

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Arwady updates Chicago Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday twelve states, including Indiana and Wisconsin, have been added to its travel advisory as COVID cases rise across the country.

The twelve states being added are Idaho, North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, New York, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

The states and territories already on the list are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

It is the first time since April 19 that there are more states over the 15 cases/day/100k population than under.

The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from those states are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

