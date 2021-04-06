coronavirus chicago

Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 4 new states, Washington DC added to orange tier

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dr. Arwady gives update on Chicago travel order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday adding four new states, along with Washington D.C. to the orange tier

States that moved from the yellow tier to the orange tier include North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio.

States that moved from the orange tier to the yellow tier include Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Travelers from states in the orange tier must either quarantine for 10 days or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers from yellow states do not need to quarantine or test before arrival.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or test negative.

States and territories in yellow category: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina

States and territories in orange category: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, and District of Columbia

A state in the yellow tier has less than 15 daily cases per 100,000 people. States in the orange tier have more than 15 cases per 100,000 people.

Essential workers are exempt from the travel order. The city recommends canceling all non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.

The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.
