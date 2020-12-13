COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine Chicago: 16K coronavirus vaccines to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly three million vaccine doses are expected to roll out starting Sunday, and more than 16,000 vaccines are slated to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center.

The Herculean effort has been compared to D-Day.

Pfizer began shipping the vaccine from its Kalamazoo, Michigan plan Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after the FDA granted emergency use authorization.

UPS planes equipped with special ultra-cold freezers will take the vaccines across the country.

The first doses are expected to be administered Monday.

Hospitals are preparing for the arrival where healthcare workers will be among the first vaccinated.

The FDA reiterated that it has sees the potential benefits of the vaccine outweighing potential risks.

An independent panel also advised the CDC and recommended that people 16 and older be vaccinated.

Experts still do not know if someone who is vaccinated can still spread COVID-19.

Experts project that it could be months before the general public is widely vaccinated.
