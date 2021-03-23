COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago mayor goes door-to-door to get vaccines to Back of the Yards residents

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady joined volunteers on a mission to get people registered for vaccines on the Chicago's South Side Monday.

Berto Aguayo, executive director of Increase Peace, is partnering with the city's Protect Chicago Plus program to get hard-hit minority communities like Back of the Yards vaccinated.

"Right now we are going to taco shops, dry cleaning stores, we are out on the streets knocking on the doors to let people know and meet them where they are," Aguayo said.

Joining the door-to-door efforts in Back of the Yards Monday were Dr. Allison Arwady on one side of the street, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on the other.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago will move into Phase 1C for vaccinations on March 29, with appointments set to be available to more essential workers and residents with health conditions.



The Protect Chicago Plus Program targets several specific neighborhoods. So far, Lightfoot said the program is working.

"We have seen that 50% of the vaccine going into the arms of Black and Latin X Chicagoans, that is a significant, significant accomplishment," Lightfoot said.

Hesitancy no longer is a big issue, but supply is.

"There are 3,897 slots apparently available through this program in Back of the Yards, but our neighborhood is about 40,000 large," Aguayo said.

Arwady said the city saw a very small increase from the federal government this week. She hopes that will change when the city moves to Phase 1C on April 1.

"We do feel confident based on everything we are hearing, that is going it ready ramp up - especially the Johnson & Johnson vaccine - in April and May," Arwady said.

Even if supply increases next month, the mayor is warning people the pandemic is far from over. She said Monday there has been an uptick of COVID cases in Chicago among 18 to 39-year-olds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoback of the yardsvaccineslori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
South Loop church's Tiffany stained glass windows restored
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Chicago Heights high school senior publishes first book
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Show More
Asian American advocacy groups feel urgency in wake of spa shootings
Colorado woman charged more $5K for cup of coffee
Plane crash lands in LaPorte County, Indiana
Pilsen-based virtual bakery blends Mexican, Jewish flavors
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
More TOP STORIES News