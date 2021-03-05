New program from CFD, CDPH brings COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department on Thursday administered its first vaccines in a citywide pilot program intended to inoculate homebound seniors and those with disabilities.In Portage Park, paramedics vaccinated Mario Galan, 78, and Robbie Galan, 72, along with their caregiver Jason Blundy -- the first people inoculated in the program, according to the fire department.Those interested can complete a survey to sign up for the service at:The program is open to people who can't leave home because doing so requires "considerable and taxing effort."Those eligible must be:- A senior or a person with a disability and require in-home assistance; or- Someone who uses equipment (like a ventilator, crutches, a walker, a wheelchair, etc.) or requires accessible transportation to leave home.Paramedics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which doesn't need ultra-cold storage and requires only one dose.The program began as residents 65 and older began to register for vaccine appointments at the United Center, where vaccinations will begin next week.